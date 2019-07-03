JoSAA counselling 2nd round seat allotment for vacant seats at IITs, NIT to open today

JoSAA counselling round 2 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will today open the link for registration and counselling for the seats at various institutes. Candidates can check their locked-in choices and check the institutes and courses they are eligible for. The list will be available at the official website, jossa.nic.in. The result for round one counselling was released on June 25.

Those who opt to take the seat allotted under the second round of counselling will have to book their seat by paying a fee. Candidates can pay the fee online as well, however, they will have to be present in the document verification round and will have to present original documents to the authority for checking.

Document verification will be held on July 5 and 6, 2019. In case a candidate wishes to take a seat in the second round and leave the one they got in the first round, they will have to get their previously allotted seat cancelled.

JoSAA counselling round 2: Documents needed

— Photo identity card

— Medical fitness report

— Proof of date of birth

— Seat acceptance payment receipt

— Three passport-sized photos of the candidate

— Class 10 mark sheet

— class 12 mark sheet

— JEE Main admit card

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Category-wise reservation certificate, if required

— ES certificate and income proof, if required

If seats are left vacant, a third list will be released on July 6. At maximum, seven lists will be released. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23; while for IITs the same will end on July 19.

All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs). Candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Adv) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs.