scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

JoSAA Counselling Registration process begins; Know how to apply

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Candidates can register themselves from 10 a.m. today, at the official website - josaa.nic.in. 

Josaa counselling 2022On the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam, the candidates will be assigned a seat into JoSAA 2022 participating institutes.(File)

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority today commenced the JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration process.Candidates can register themselves from 10 a.m. today, at the official website – josaa.nic.in. 

Only the candidates who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible to apply for JoSAA counselling. The last date to apply for JoSAA 2022 counselling is September 21.

Read |liveDU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates: What is the seat allocation process?

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to apply

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA 2022 official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “Registration and choice filling” link.

Step 3: Login using the required JEE Main/ Advanced credentials.

Step 4: Your details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After verifying, tap on the “submit” button.

Step 6: Enter the preferred choices of institutes and courses.

Step 7: Lock the preferences before the final date.

Also Read |JEE Advanced 2022 results: Chinmay Khokar is Tricity topper with AIR 42, Harsh Jakhar tops Chandigarh

According to the schedule, the round one seat allocation will be released on September 23, while the round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from September 28 to October 2.The round 3 will be held from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17.

The JoSAA 2022 registration is conducted for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam, the candidates will be assigned a seat into JoSAA 2022 participating institutes. The total number of JoSAA 2022 participating institutions are 114.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:59:46 am
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput put on their dancing shoes, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu do Bhangra. Watch video

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens
Delhi Live

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement