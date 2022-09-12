JoSAA Counselling Registration process begins; Know how to apply

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority today commenced the JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration process.Candidates can register themselves from 10 a.m. today, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Only the candidates who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible to apply for JoSAA counselling. The last date to apply for JoSAA 2022 counselling is September 21.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA 2022 official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “Registration and choice filling” link.

Step 3: Login using the required JEE Main/ Advanced credentials.

Step 4: Your details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After verifying, tap on the “submit” button.

Step 6: Enter the preferred choices of institutes and courses.

Step 7: Lock the preferences before the final date.

According to the schedule, the round one seat allocation will be released on September 23, while the round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from September 28 to October 2.The round 3 will be held from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5- October 12 to 15, round 6- October 16 to 17.

The JoSAA 2022 registration is conducted for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exam, the candidates will be assigned a seat into JoSAA 2022 participating institutes. The total number of JoSAA 2022 participating institutions are 114.