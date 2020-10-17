JoSAA counselling first allotment result declared for admission to IITs, NITs, engineering colleges

Josaa counselling first seat allocation list released (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first seat allotment result for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes. Students who had qualified JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and registered for counselling can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

Those who clear the first round of counseling will now have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees. The last day to pay the fee is October 19. Candidates can also respond to queries if any raised by authorities from today to October 20.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat

By the evening of October 20, the seats which will still be available will be displayed and the second list of allocation will be out by October 21 evening, as per the schedule. Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 9.

While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses.

In another major change, IITs have decided to drop class 12 performance criteria for admission. Earlier, apart from clearing JEE Advanced, the student needs to have at least 75 per cent marks in class 12.

