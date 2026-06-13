JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round one allotment list released at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round one seat allotment today (June 13) as per the official schedule. Candidates who have appeared in the JoSAA counselling 2026 can check their allotment results on the official website, josaa.nic.in, using their JEE Main or Advanced login details.

Read | IITs expand BTech options: New courses to look for during JoSAA Counselling

The JoSAA counselling process is held for candidates who want to take admission to BTech programmes at various government-funded technical institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Other-Government-Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).