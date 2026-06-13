JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round one allotment list released at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round one seat allotment today (June 13) as per the official schedule. Candidates who have appeared in the JoSAA counselling 2026 can check their allotment results on the official website, josaa.nic.in, using their JEE Main or Advanced login details.
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The JoSAA counselling process is held for candidates who want to take admission to BTech programmes at various government-funded technical institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Other-Government-Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
As the JoSAA round one seat allotment process starts on June 13, 2026, all the applicants who have been allotted a seat have to complete the mandatory online reporting process. The portal for online reporting is open from June 13 to June 26, 2026. The process includes paying the fees for seat acceptance, uploading necessary documents, and responding to queries made by the verifying authorities.
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Here is a table consisting of all the dates for Round one counselling:
|Event
|Dates
|Seat allotment for Round 1
|June 13, 2026
|Online reporting: fee payment* / document upload/response by candidate to queries (if required) (Round 1)
|June 13 to June 26, 2026
|Last date for fees payment
|June 26, 2026
|Resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment Attempts before the payment deadline
|June 29, 2026
|Last date to respond to queries (if applicable)
|June 29, 2026
|Announcement of Round 2 seat allotment
|June 30, 2026
Candidates are advised to pay the fees for their seat acceptance on or before June 26, as without it the seat will not be booked. JoSAA has scheduled a resolution window on June 29, 2026, to address and resolve any kind of payment-related issue or discrepancies.
Also, if the candidates receive queries during the process of verification, they must respond to them by June 29, 2026. The Round 2 seat allotment will start on June 30, 2026 and will continue as per the official schedule.