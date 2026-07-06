JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 3 seat allotment list to be out today at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the Round 3 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 at 5 pm on Monday, July 6, on its official portal josaa.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can log in to check their allotment status and download their individual seat allotment letter once the results are released.
The online reporting for students will commence from July 6 to July 8. Candidates allotted seats in round 3 must complete the online reporting process within the window that opens today. Admission will proceed only after the uploaded documents are verified online and all formalities are completed.
Document upload and online reporting: July 6 to July 8
Seat acceptance fee payment: By July 8
Responding to fee payment or document-related queries: Until July 9
Withdrawal and exit window: July 7 to July 8
Responding to withdrawal-related queries: Until July 9
After accepting an allotted seat, candidates must choose one of three options:
Float: Accept the current allotment while remaining in the pool for a higher preference in subsequent rounds.
Freeze: Confirm the allotted seat and exit further counselling rounds.
Slide: Retain the allotted institute but seek a more preferred course within the same institution in later rounds.
Candidates must upload the following documents for online verification:
Final admission will take place after successful online document verification, followed by physical reporting and fee payment at the allotted institute.
Step 1: Visit josaa.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Round 3 allotment result link
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password
Step 4: View your allotment and download the letter for future reference
JoSAA Counselling 2026 is being conducted across six rounds for admission to seats at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Participating IITs include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, among others.