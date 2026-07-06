JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 3 seat allotment list to be out today at josaa.nic.in

Admission will proceed only after the uploaded documents are verified online and all formalities are completed. (Image generated by AI)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the Round 3 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 at 5 pm on Monday, July 6, on its official portal josaa.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can log in to check their allotment status and download their individual seat allotment letter once the results are released.

The online reporting for students will commence from July 6 to July 8. Candidates allotted seats in round 3 must complete the online reporting process within the window that opens today. Admission will proceed only after the uploaded documents are verified online and all formalities are completed.

Important dates for round three

Document upload and online reporting: July 6 to July 8

Seat acceptance fee payment: By July 8

Responding to fee payment or document-related queries: Until July 9

Withdrawal and exit window: July 7 to July 8

Responding to withdrawal-related queries: Until July 9