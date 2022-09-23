scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment list released

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Once out, candidates can will be able to check and download their seat allotment result from 10 am, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Candidates can check and download their seat allotment result from 10 am, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the seat allocation result for round 1 today, i.e. September 23. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment result from 10 am, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Read |EEE or ECE? Dual degree or BTech? IIT Bombay professor weighs in on dilemmas faced by electrical engineering aspirants.

Only those candidates are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling who have passed the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 exams.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1”.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and press submit.

Step 4: Your JoSAA Seat Allotment Result-Round 1 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your round 1 seat allotment result for future use.

Afterward, the candidates who are allotted a seat in round 1 allotment can report online for admission up to September 26  till 5 pm. The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

Also read |Are IITs safe for women? Which branch is suitable for girls? Professors answer FAQs by female aspirants

Round 2 seat allocation list will be released on September 28 followed by third and fourth round on October 3 and October 8, while the fifth and sixth round seat allotment lists will be released on October 12 and October 16 respectively.

The JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and several other institutes.

 

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:31:13 am
