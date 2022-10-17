scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 6 seat allocation result announced; here’s how to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Candidates can check and download the round 6 seat allotment result at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2022, IIT, NIT, JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 6 resultJoSAA Counselling 2022: This is the final round of seat allocation for IIT admissions this year. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 today announce the round 6 seat allocation result. Candidates who could not make it in the first five rounds can now check the round 6 seat allotment result at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

This is the final round of seat allocation for IIT admissions this year.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check round 5 seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for round 5 seat allotment result available in the candidate activity menu.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and tap on the submit button.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

Candidates will have time till 8 pm of October 17 for online reporting, fee payment, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required). That is also the deadline for responding to queries for this round.

Only the candidates who qualified the JEE Main and Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling, which are organised for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

