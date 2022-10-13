JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 5 seat allocation result announced; here’s how to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 announced the round 5 seat allocation result. Candidates can now check the round 5 seat allotment result at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

The round 5 seat allocation list was released last night and candidates will have time till October 14 for online reporting, fee payment, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required).

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for round 5 seat allotment result available in the candidate activity menu.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and tap on the submit button.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

The last day to respond to query for round 5 is till 5 pm of October 15.

This year, the round 4 seat allotment result was declared on October 8, after the third round list was released on October 3. However, candidates should remember that only the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

The JoSAA counsellings are organised for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The total number of JoSAA 2022 participating institutions are 114.