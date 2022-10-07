scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 seat allocation result tomorrow

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Candidates can now check and download the round 4 seat allotment result at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Only the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 will tomorrow announce the result for round 4 seat allocation. Candidates can now check and download the round 4 seat allotment result at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

This year, the counselling registration process commenced on September 12 and candidates were given time till September 21 to register. Round six counselling list will be the last round, which will be released on October 16.

IIT Professor explains | Scope of Aerospace engineering | BTech at IIT Kanpur | Dual degree or BTech | Are IITs safe for women Scope of Civil Engineering

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which reads “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 4”.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and tap on the submit button.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

The round 3 seat allotment result was declared on October 3. Only the candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced exams can appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

The JoSAA 2022 registration is conducted for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams results, the candidates will be assigned a seat into JoSAA 2022 participating institutes. The total number of JoSAA 2022 participating institutions are 114.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 04:47:44 pm
