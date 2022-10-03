scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat allocation result today, here’s how to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The eligible candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result from 5 pm, at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

josaa counselling 2022Only the candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 exams are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result Today: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the seat allocation result for round 3 today i.e., October 3. The eligible candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result from 5 pm, at the official website — josaa.nic.in.

IIT Professor explains | Scope of Aerospace engineering | BTech at IIT Kanpur | Dual degree or BTech | Are IITs safe for women Scope of Civil Engineering

Only the candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 exams are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 3”.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and tap on the submit button.

Furthermore, the candidates who wish to secure their seats will be required to report online for admissions up to October 7 till 5 pm. The candidates will also be required to deposit the counselling fee and upload the necessary documents. The round 4 seat allotment will be announced on October 11. 

 

 

 

 

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:01:48 pm
