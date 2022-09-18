JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 mock seat allotment released; here’s how to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today released the round 1 JoSAA mock seat allotment 2022. Candidates can check their round 1 mock seat allotment at the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in.

Candidates would require their JEE (Main) application number, password and given security pin to login to the candidate profile and check the round 1 allotment result.

JoSAA Round 1 mock seat allotment: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘candidate activity board’, click on the link for ‘View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Key in your JEE (Main) application number, password and given security pin to login.

Step 5: The JoSAA 2022 round 1 mock seat allotment will be visible on the screen.

Candidates must take a printout of the final locked choices for submission during reporting. Please note that this list is purely indicative.

Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 will have to use JEE (Main) 2021 application number, and those who registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 will have to use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.

Round 2 mock seat allotment will be released on September 20 and the final list of seat allocation (round 1) will be displayed on September 23, followed by round 2 list on September 28 and third and fourth round on October 03 and October 08 respectively. Fifth and sixth round lists will be released on October 12 and October 16 respectively.

JoSAA 2022 has been set up by the Ministry of Education and manages the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 other government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.