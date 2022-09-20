JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration to close on September 21, special rounds to fill vacant seats to begin on October 24

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) today released round 2 of the mock seat allotment 2022. Candidates can check their seat allotment at the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in. Meanwhile, the online JoSAA registration will close on September 21.

This year, the online registration for the centralised seat allocation process for the academic year 2022-23 is being conducted by the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and a few GFTI (Government funded technical institutes).

All of these are collectively called the ‘NIT+ System,’.

“Understanding the seat allocation process is vital for candidates, as slip ups may lead to losing a secured seat in the top NIRF-ranked government technical institutes. If one gets their dream college and relaxes, ignoring the online document verification or fee payment process, it may lead to failure of their candidature. Tomorrow is the last day of online registration, and our team at CSAB-2022 headquarters (located in NIT Rourkela) is doing our best that the instructions and advisories are conveyed to the aspirants who are not aware of it,” said Prof Mukesh Gupta (chairperson, local organising committee, CSAB-2022).

JoSAA counselling 2022: Important dates

• September 21, 2022: Registration process for JoSAA Closes.

• September 23, 2022: Declaration of the results of the 1st Round

• September 23 – October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

• October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

• October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB-Special Rounds starts

• October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

• November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes.

The multilingual help desk (09124121003) is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Odia, Hindi, and English to assist the candidates at all steps of registration and seat allocation. In addition, NIT-R has made available 44 numbers of help centers in various states.

The authority has announced that once the registration is closed, the date will not be extended for further acceptance of any more registration.

As per NIT -R, the registration for CSAB-Special Rounds to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system, if any, will begin on October 24, 2022, after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to be completed by November 6, 2022.

Important things to note

– Do not share your login credentials with anyone.

– Fill in the choice of seats in your order of preference.

– Keep the pdf (size: 10-500 kb) version of all your certificates ready for uploading after the seat allocation.

– In the case of OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates, the valid certificate must have been issued on/after April 01, 2022; invalid certificates shall lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

– Do not forget to complete the online document verification, fee payment, and giving willingness option.

– Familiarise yourself with business rules available on the JoSAA/CSAB website, and keep track of the seat allocation schedule and the seat allocation status after each round.

– Know the meaning of various willingness options (Freeze/Float/Slide) before opting for one. Whenever a seat is allotted, pick one of the options, or you will be out of the counseling process in the subsequent rounds.

– If you fail to make the timely fee payment, your seat will be canceled and allotted to another candidate.

Interested candidates can follow these instructions to participate in JoSAA-2022 before the deadline.

• Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website — josaa.nic.in or csab.nic.in to log on to JoSAA.

• Step 2: On the homepage, login using JEE (Main) application number and password.

• Step 3: Complete the choice filling section.

• Step 4: Review and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule.