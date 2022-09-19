scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Mock seat allotment round 2 result today

JoSAA Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment 2022:Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their round 2 mock seat allotment result till 5 pm, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Ministry of Education has set up JoSAA 2022 and manages the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23.

JoSAA Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the mock seat allocation result for round 2 today, i.e. September 19. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their round 2 mock seat allotment result till 5 pm, at the official website – josaa.nic.in.

JEE Main application, number password and security pin will be required by the candidates to access their mock seat allotment round 2 results. The round 1 JoSAA mock seat allotment 2022 result was declared on Sunday.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers’ PCM marks, preparation tips, IIT and branch preference

JoSAA Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads “View 2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Seat Allotment Details” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials and press submit.

Step 4: Your JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result-Round 2 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your mock round 2 seat allotment result for future use.

Meanwhile, the round 1 seat allocation result will be displayed on September 23, further round 2 seat allocation list will be released on September 28 followed by third and fourth round on October 3 and October 8, afterwards the fifth and sixth round seat allotment lists will be shown on October 12 and October 16 respectively.

Ministry of Education has set up the JoSAA 2022 and manages the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 other government funded technical institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:22:35 pm
