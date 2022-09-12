JoSAA Counselling 2022: Dip in qualifying JEE Advanced cut-off marks will not impact admissions, says IIT Bombay director

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Describing the fall in cut-off marks in the JEE Advanced results this year as “statistically insignificant”, IIT Bombay director, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri told The Indian Express that the dip in performance “will not impact admissions.” IIT Bombay is the organising institute for JEE Advanced this year.

The pass percentage has shown a dip from last year with 40,712 out of 155,538 candidates clearing the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The 2022 pass percentage stands at 26.17 per cent, compared to 29.54 per cent in 2021. The qualifying marks were also lowered by IIT Bombay compared to 2021 to get a pool of qualified candidates at least twice the number of total seats on offer.

Acknowledging the change in performance this time, Chaudhuri said, “There is always a fluctuation in cut-off. In fact, there is a reason to rejoice this year that students’ fighting spirit has gone up. For a large part of the past two years, they have been confined to their homes due to Covid-19 pandemic. Despite all the pandemic-related challenges and a tough exam; the overall performance has not dropped significantly.”

“The difference in cut-off is less than two marks. Which is statistically insignificant and will not impact admissions,” he added.

This year, IIT Bombay will also hold an online guidance session exclusively for all female candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced on Sunday. The idea, Chaudhuri said, is to persuade women and their parents to not leave an IIT seat for considerations such as location.

“Sometimes it has been observed that girls — even after getting an IIT — seat do not join for reasons such as the institute is far away from their home. Parents think it is better to go to an institute which is nearby. We want to change this. For example, if a Mumbai girl gets a seat in IIT Kharagpur; she should take it,” said Chaudhuri.

The joint admissions counselling (JoSAA counselling) for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and centrally-funded technical institutes or CFTIs starts Monday. Candidates who qualified JEE Advanced will have to register themselves on JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in

Once the registration is completed, candidates will have to fill in their choices. Candidates will have to select their preferred college and course from the available list on the login page. Candidates are advised to select as many options as possible to increase the chance of admission. Once the choices are filled, candidates have to lock their choices. The authorities will release the round-wise JoSAA seat allotment on the official website.