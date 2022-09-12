scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Computer science, electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering are most preferred branches by IIT aspirants

JoSAA Counselling 2022: IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are the most popular destinations for the above programmes, according to an analysis of the last three years' admission data by The Indian Express

JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022, JEE Advanced 2022 Result Released, JoSAA CounsellingComputer science engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering are consistently the most-preferred BTech programmes in IITs by candidates. Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representative Image

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Computer science engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering are consistently the most-preferred BTech programmes in IITs by candidates who have qualified JEE-Advanced over the last three years, shows an analysis of admission statistics by The Indian Express

IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are the most coveted institutes for the above three programmes. This comes as no surprise as the two institutes are the most sought-after tech colleges among the top 1000 rankers of JEE Advanced year after year.

While IIT-Delhi was the top destination for computer science in 2019, IIT-Bombay took over in 2020 and 2021. IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Madras followed Bombay and Delhi in terms of popularity for BTech in computer science engineering.

Most opted programme in 2021

BTech in Computer Science
IIT No. of Candidates opted
Bombay 22,943
Delhi 22,765
Kharagpur 22,262
          Kanpur 22,021
Madras 21,195

 

However, in the case of electrical engineering, IIT Delhi has pipped IIT Bombay consistently since 2019, albeit by a narrow margin. IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur are the third and fourth preferences for BTech in electrical engineering from 2019. IIT-Roorkee was the fifth most sought-after IIT for this programme in 2019 and 2020, but was overtaken by IIT-Madras in 2021.

 

In the case of mechanical engineering, candidates don’t seem to have a fixed preference and keep shuttling between IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay. In 2019, IIT-Bombay was the most popular for this programme, while in 2020, it was IIT-Delhi. In 2021, IIT-Bombay emerged on top again. The third most preferred IIT for mechanical engineering was IIT-Kanpur in 2019, but in 2020 and 2021, it was pipped by IIT-Madras.

Second most-opted programme in 2021

 

BTech in Electrical Engineering
IIT No. of Candidates opted
Delhi 19,744
Bombay 19,739
Kanpur 18,980
Kharagpur 18,826
Madras 17,908

 

Civil engineering was another popular choice of the JEE Advanced candidates. The most preferred IIT for the programme is again IIT Delhi and Bombay.

IIT-Roorkee was the second-most opted IIT for the program in 2019. However, it slipped to the third position in 2020 and fourth in 2021. IIT-Roorkee is known for its civil engineering history as it was founded in 1847 by the British East India Company as a civil engineering college. It was transformed into an IIT in 2001 by the union government. At that time, it became the country’s seventh IIT and was declared an Institution of National Importance, like the others. The other top preferences for civil engineering are IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. However, IIT-Madras did not feature in the top five for civil engineering in 2020 and 2021.

 

Among the older generation IITs, IIT-Guwahati was found to be the most opted IIT for programmes related to electronics engineering — BTech electronics and communication, and BTech electrical and electronics. IIT-Guwahati was established in 1994.

Third most-opted programme in 2021

 

B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering
IIT No. of Candidates opted
Bombay 17,278
Delhi 17,170
Kharagpur 16,581
Kanpur 16,406
Madras 15,623

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:16:58 am
