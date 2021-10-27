JoSAA counselling 2021 first allotment result released: Here’s how to check

JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first seat allotment result for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes. Students who had qualified the JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and registered for counselling can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

Those who clear the first round of counselling will have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by uploading documents and paying fees. The last day to pay the fee is October 30.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat

By the evening of October 30, the seats which will still be available will be displayed and the second list of allocation will be out by November 1 evening, as per the schedule. Like the previous year, this year as well, six counselling sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 2.

While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses.