JoSAA 6th counselling result 2020 declared, admission process to begin tomorrow

Check seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JoSAA counselling 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has released the result for the sixth and final round of seat allotment for admission to engineering colleges – including IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded colleges. Students who had applied for JoSAA counselling based on JEE results can check their result at josaa.nic.in.

Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 9. Those who wish to take the allotted college will have to pay a fee. Students’ documents will be verified and then only a seat will be given. This year, due to the pandemic, the document verification process is also being held online. Only those who are allotted a seat need to go to verification centres physically.

JoSAA final allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

During online verification or during the physical verification, if the documents submitted by the candidate are found to be forged or fake, then the seat allotted will be cancelled, as per the rules. Students will also have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 35,000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 15,000.

