JoSAA 5th counselling result 2020 declared, here’s what’s next

JoSAA 5th counselling 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has released the result for the fifth round of seat allotment for admission to engineering colleges – including IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded colleges. Students who had applied for JoSAA counselling based on JEE results can check their result at josaa.nic.in.

Those who wish to take the allotted college will have to pay a fee. Students’ documents will be verified and then only a seat will be given. This year, due to the pandemic, the document verification process is also being held online. Only those who are allotted a seat need to go to verification centres physically.

“After the seat has been allotted to a candidate, he/she is required to log-in to their account on JOSAA-2020 portal to accept the allotted seat and strictly follow the JoSAA-2020 schedule for subsequent activities. They are also advised to start the process at earliest without waiting for the last day of the scheduled deadline in order to avoid the last-minute hassle,” says the official notice.

Documents needed

— Class 10 certificate/ birth certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet/ state of eligibility proof

— Category Certificate (EWS/OBC-NCL, SC/ST) if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— Medical certificate

— OCI/PIO card, if applicable

— Passport/citizenship certificate, if applicable

— Crossed bank cheque/photocopy of passbook/ screenshot of online account

— DS certificate if applicable.

During online verification or during the physical verification, if the documents submitted by the candidate are found to be forged or fake, then the seat allotted will be cancelled, as per the rules.

Students will also have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 35,000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 15,000.

