JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

Check JoSAA fourth seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the fourth seat allotment result on October 30. The candidates can check the seat allotment result by logging on to the website- josaa.nic.in. Those who clear the counselling round will now have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them.

Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees from October 30 to November 1. Candidates can also respond to queries, if any, raised by authorities till November 2, 5 pm.

Read | COVID-19: Hostel bed crunch for freshers, private accommodation rent likely to go up

JoSAA counselling fourth allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

READ | Best engineering colleges in India

The first allotment result was earlier released on October 17, the second seat allotment result on October 22, and third seat allotment result on October 26.

Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 9. While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd