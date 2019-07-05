JoSAA 3rd round seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, how to check via website

JoSAA counselling round 3 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the result of the third round seat allotment on July 6, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the list through the website jossa.nic.in.

The second round seat allotment result was announced on July 3.

Those who opt to take the seat allotted under the third round of counselling will have to book their seat by paying a fee. Candidates can pay the fee online as well, however, they will have to be present in the document verification round and will have to present original documents to the authority for checking.

The document verification process will be held on July 6 and 7, 2019.

In case a candidate wishes to take a seat in the third round and leave the second one they got in the first round, they will have to get their previously allotted seat cancelled.

At maximum, seven lists will be released. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23; while for IITs the same will end on July 19.

JoSAA counselling round 3: Documents needed

— Photo identity card

— Medical fitness report

— Proof of date of birth

— Seat acceptance payment receipt

— Three passport-sized photos of the candidate

— Class 10 mark sheet

— class 12 mark sheet

— JEE Main admit card

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Category-wise reservation certificate, if required

— ES certificate and income proof, if required.

All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs). Candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Adv) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs.