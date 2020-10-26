JoSAA 3rd round seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

Check JoSAA 3rd round seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JoSAA 3rd round seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the third seat allotment result today. The candidates need to log on to josaa.nic.in to check the same. Those who clear the third round of counselling will now have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them.

Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees. The last day to pay the fee is October 28. Candidates can also respond to queries, if any, raised by authorities from today to October 29.

JoSAA counselling third allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

The first allotment result was earlier released on October 17, and the second seat allotment result on October 22. The round 4 seat allotment result will be released on October 30.

Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 9. While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses.

