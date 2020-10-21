JoSAA 2nd round seat allotment result to be released today

Check 2nd round seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA counselling round 2 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second seat allotment result today. According to JoSAA, “Announcement of seat allotment results and reporting for 2nd round of JoSAA-2020 will start at 22:00 hrs, October 21,2020.” The candidates need to log on to josaa.nic.in to check the same.

Those who clear the second round of counseling will now have a choice to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees. The last day to pay the fee is October 23. Candidates can also respond to queries if any raised by authorities from today to October 24.

The first allotment result was earlier released on October 17, and the online reporting was held till October 19.

JoSAA counselling second allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat

Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin on November 9. While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses.

