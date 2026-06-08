JoSAA 2026: First mock seat allotment released today on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the results of the first mock seat allotment today, June 8, at 2 pm. Candidates who registered and locked their choices by June 7, 8 pm can view their tentative allotment through the official JoSAA portal. This comes ahead of the round one final allotment results, scheduled to be released on June 13.
JoSAA manages joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes, including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 56 other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) for the academic year 2026–27.
Seat allotment for IITs is based on JEE Advanced 2026 ranks, while NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs use JEE Main 2026 ranks. Candidates can revise their choices before the final deadline if they fail to lock their choices, the system will automatically finalise their last saved preference order.
Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “Mock Seat Allocation 1” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your JEE Main 2026 application number, password, and security pin to view their provisional allotment
Step 4: Select preferred institutes and academic programmes from the list. Candidates can structure choices in order of preference
Step 5: Review the chosen options carefully and rearrange them to maximise admission chances according to preferences
Step 6: Lock the selected choices
Step 7: A new window will open, displaying the confirmation page
Step 8: Download and save for future use
JoSAA 2026: Important dates
|Events
|Dates
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidate as of June 7, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as of June 09, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|Locking of choices
|June 10, 2026
|1. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2026 ends
|June 11, 2026
|2. Pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee & pre-upload of documents end
|June 11, 2026
|Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by the JoSAA
|June 12, 2026
|Round 1 seat allocation
|June 13, 2026
The mock allotment is provisional and gives candidates an opportunity to review their expected seat based on current preferences and rank before the final allotment. A second mock allotment will follow on June 10. Registration and choice filling will remain open until June 11.