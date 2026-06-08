JoSAA 2026: First mock seat allotment released today on josaa.nic.in

Candidates have to confirm their choices by June 10, 2026 (Image generated by AI)

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the results of the first mock seat allotment today, June 8, at 2 pm. Candidates who registered and locked their choices by June 7, 8 pm can view their tentative allotment through the official JoSAA portal. This comes ahead of the round one final allotment results, scheduled to be released on June 13.

JoSAA manages joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes, including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 56 other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) for the academic year 2026–27.

Seat allotment for IITs is based on JEE Advanced 2026 ranks, while NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs use JEE Main 2026 ranks. Candidates can revise their choices before the final deadline if they fail to lock their choices, the system will automatically finalise their last saved preference order.