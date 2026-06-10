JoSAA 2026 counselling: Second mock seat allotment released

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the second mock seat allotment for the 2026 counselling cycle today, June 10, at 1 pm. The allotment is based on choices submitted by candidates as of June 9, by 5 pm.

This is the second allotment round that JoSAA conducts before the actual seat allocation begins. The mock allotments are designed to give candidates a preview of where they are likely to be placed, based on their current preference order and their rank in JEE Main or JEE Advanced 2026.

Mock allocation 2 is the last opportunity for candidates to review their likely seat outcomes and revise their choice list before locking. Once choices are locked, they cannot be changed. Candidates who do not lock their choices manually before the deadline should note that the system will automatically finalise their last saved preference order.