JoSAA 2026 counselling: Second mock seat allotment released

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the second mock seat allotment for the 2026 counselling cycle today, June 10, at 1 pm. The allotment is based on choices submitted by candidates as of June 9, by 5 pm.
This is the second allotment round that JoSAA conducts before the actual seat allocation begins. The mock allotments are designed to give candidates a preview of where they are likely to be placed, based on their current preference order and their rank in JEE Main or JEE Advanced 2026.
Mock allocation 2 is the last opportunity for candidates to review their likely seat outcomes and revise their choice list before locking. Once choices are locked, they cannot be changed. Candidates who do not lock their choices manually before the deadline should note that the system will automatically finalise their last saved preference order.
Candidates are advised to treat this round carefully. Both mock allotments together give a picture of how the preference list is performing; if the second mock result differs significantly from the first, it may indicate that other candidates have been revising their choices in the same bracket, affecting likely outcomes. Reviewing previous year opening and closing ranks for shortlisted institutes and programmes can help build a more realistic and strategic list before locking.
|Events
|Dates
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as of June 09, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|Locking of choices
|June 10, 2026
|1. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2026 ends
|June 11, 2026
|2. Pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee & pre-upload of documents end
|June 11, 2026
|Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by the JoSAA
|June 12, 2026
|Round 1 seat allocation
|June 13, 2026
JoSAA 2026 manages joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes, including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 56 other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) for the academic year 2026–27. Seat allotment for IITs is based on JEE Advanced 2026 ranks, while NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs use JEE Main 2026 ranks.
The mock allotment is provisional and does not constitute a final seat offer. The Round 1 final seat allotment result will be declared on June 13 at 10 am. The last date for JoSAA 2026 registration and choice filling is June 11, 2026. The JoSAA counselling for the first mock allotment was released on June 8, 2026.