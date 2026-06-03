JoSAA 2026 Registration: How are seats allotted? Check frequently asked doubts

Josaa 2026 Counselling Registration: IIT Roorkee earlier this week announced the JEE Advanced 2026 results. With ranks and scores now available, the focus has quickly shifted from examination performance to the next crucial stage – college admissions through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

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As candidates prepare to fill and lock their choices for IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISc and other participating institutes, understanding the counselling process becomes just as important as securing a good rank. From choice filling and seat allotment to freeze, float and slide options, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions students have about JoSAA 2026.

Q. Which institutes offer admissions through JoSAA?

The counselling covers admissions to IITs, IISc Bengaluru, NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and several other centrally or state-funded technical institutions.

Q. Is JoSAA registration compulsory?

Yes. Even if a candidate has secured a good JEE Main or JEE Advanced rank, no seat can be allotted unless they register on the JoSAA portal and complete the choice-filling process. Registration is mandatory for admission through the JoSAA system.

Q. How are seats allotted?

Seat allocation is based on a candidate’s rank, category, eligibility, reservation rules, seat availability and the order of preferences entered during choice filling. The system allocates the highest possible preference available to the candidate based on these factors.

Q. What are mock seat allotments and why should students pay attention to them?

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Mock allotments help candidates understand the seat they are likely to receive based on their current choice order and rank. Since these are only indicative and not final allotments, candidates can use the results to revise and optimise their preference list before the deadline.

Q. Can choices be changed after they are locked?

Yes, provided the choice-filling deadline has not passed. A candidate can unlock the choices through the JoSAA portal using OTP verification and then make changes before locking them again.

Q. What happens if a candidate forgets to lock choices?

If the choices have been saved but not manually locked, JoSAA automatically locks the last saved choice list after the deadline. That list is then considered for seat allocation.

Q. Can choices be edited after the deadline?

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No. Once the choice-filling period ends, candidates cannot add, delete or rearrange programmes and institutes in their preference list.

Q. What should a candidate do after receiving a seat allotment?

The candidate must complete online reporting, which includes selecting Freeze, Float or Slide, uploading the required documents and paying the Seat Acceptance Fee within the specified deadline.

Q. What is the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF)?

The Seat Acceptance Fee is paid after a seat is allotted to confirm that the candidate wishes to retain the seat. Failure to pay the fee within the deadline can lead to cancellation of the allotment.

Q. What is the Partial Admission Fee (PAF)?

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The Partial Admission Fee is an additional payment required from candidates holding seats in the NIT+ system after the final JoSAA round. It is separate from the Seat Acceptance Fee and must be paid within the stipulated timeline to retain the allotted seat.

Q. What is the difference between SAF and PAF?

SAF is paid immediately after a seat is allotted to confirm participation in counselling. PAF is paid later by candidates who retain seats in the NIT+ system after the final round. Both are important, but they apply at different stages of the admission process.

Q. What do Freeze, Float and Slide mean?

Under Freeze, a candidate accepts the allotted seat and does not wish to participate in further rounds. Float allows a candidate to keep the allotted seat while remaining eligible for a higher-preference choice across any participating institute. Slide allows a candidate to seek a higher-preference programme within the same institute while retaining the current seat.

Q. Can a candidate change the Freeze, Float or Slide option later?

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A candidate may change from Float to Slide or Freeze, and from Slide to Freeze during most rounds of counselling. However, once Freeze is selected, the decision cannot be reversed.

Q. What happens if a candidate is allotted a better seat in a later round?

If a candidate has opted for Float or Slide and receives a higher-preference seat in a later round, the earlier allotted seat is automatically cancelled and replaced by the upgraded allotment.

Q. Can a candidate return to a previously allotted seat after getting an upgrade?

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No. Once a higher-preference seat is allotted and accepted through the JoSAA process, the previously allotted seat is automatically cancelled and cannot be restored.

Q. What happens if a candidate does not complete online reporting?

Failure to complete all reporting steps within the deadline is treated as rejection of the allotted seat. The seat will be cancelled and the candidate may lose eligibility for subsequent rounds.

Q. What documents are commonly required during JoSAA counselling?

Candidates should keep Class 10 and 12 certificates, category certificates, PwD documents where applicable, proof of state eligibility, medical certificates and nationality-related documents ready for verification.

Q. What is the State Code of Eligibility?

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For admissions in the NIT+ system, the State Code of Eligibility is generally determined by the state from which a candidate first passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination. It plays an important role in Home State and Other State quota admissions.

Q. What happens if category or reservation documents are found invalid?

If category certificates or supporting documents are found invalid during verification, the allotted seat may be cancelled or the candidate may be considered under a different eligible category, depending on the circumstances and applicable rules.

Q. What happens if two candidates have the same rank?

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In cases where multiple candidates with the same rank are competing for the final available seat in a category, JoSAA has provisions that may allow the creation of additional seats so that all eligible candidates with the same rank can be accommodated.

Q. Can a candidate hold both an IIT and an NIT seat at the same time?

No. JoSAA allocates only one seat to a candidate in each round. The allotment is based on the highest available preference for which the candidate is eligible.

Q. Can a candidate withdraw from counselling after accepting a seat?

Yes. Candidates who have accepted a seat may withdraw from the counselling process within the timelines specified by JoSAOnce withdrawal is processed, the allotted seat is cancelled and the candidate is removed from further rounds.

Q. What is the difference between ‘Withdraw’ and ‘Exit’?

Exit is meant for candidates who have not received a seat and no longer wish to continue in counselling. Withdraw is used by candidates who have already been allotted a seat but wish to leave the admission process. In both cases, the candidate exits the JoSAA system.

Q. Is the Seat Acceptance Fee refundable?

The Seat Acceptance Fee is generally refundable in certain situations, such as approved withdrawal, but deductions are made towards JoSAA processing or withdrawal charges. Candidates should carefully check the refund rules before making a decision.

Q. How many rounds of seat allocation will be conducted?

JoSAA 2026 will conduct five rounds of seat allocation. After these conclude, candidates seeking admission to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs may also participate in CSAB Special Rounds, subject to eligibility.

Q. Will IITs conduct a spot round after JoSAA ends?

No. IITs do not conduct spot admission rounds after the completion of the final JoSAA counselling round.

Q. Can a candidate participate in CSAB after JoSAA?

Yes. Candidates interested in NIT, IIIT and GFTI admissions can participate in CSAB Special Rounds after JoSAA, subject to the eligibility conditions and schedule announced by CSAB.