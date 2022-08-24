scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

JoSAA 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule, participating institutes

JoSAA Counselling schedule:  The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 on September 23.

JoSAA couns 1200The counselling and choice filling process will begin on September 12 at 10 am. (File image)

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling dates at the official website – the official website josaa.nic.in. The counselling and choice filling process will begin on September 12 at 10 am.

Read |AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling process begins; check how to apply, list of required documents

 The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 September 23. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 28. Qualified applicants can complete the JoSAA counselling registration 2022 from September 12 to 21.

Steps to complete JoSAA counselling 2022 registration

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Step 2: Click on the direct link to complete the JoSAA registration.

Step 3: Enter all the details in the required fields.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2022 choice filling.

Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

JoSAA 2022 participating institutes

There are 114 participating institutes in JoSAA counselling 2022. These institutes include IITs, NITs, IITs GFTIs and other engineering colleges. Applicants who will be allotted seats in the counselling process have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admissions. 

Participating institutes Number of institutes
IITs 23
NITs 31
IIITs 26
Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) 29
IIEST Shibpur 1

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:59:00 pm
Next Story

Before Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, five Puri Jagannadh movies you should watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement