JoSAA 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule, participating institutes

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling dates at the official website – the official website josaa.nic.in. The counselling and choice filling process will begin on September 12 at 10 am.

The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 September 23. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 28. Qualified applicants can complete the JoSAA counselling registration 2022 from September 12 to 21.

Steps to complete JoSAA counselling 2022 registration

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to complete the JoSAA registration.

Step 3: Enter all the details in the required fields.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2022 choice filling.

Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

JoSAA 2022 participating institutes

There are 114 participating institutes in JoSAA counselling 2022. These institutes include IITs, NITs, IITs GFTIs and other engineering colleges. Applicants who will be allotted seats in the counselling process have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admissions.