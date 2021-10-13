JoSAA 2021 counseling schedule released; registration begins from October 16

Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA 2021 counselling schedule on October 11. Applicants can now check the JoSAA counselling dates 2021 from the official website – josaa.nic.in. Authorities will commence the JoSAA registration 2021 from October 16. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will start from October 22, after the declaration of the result.

The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 October 27. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 1. Qualified applicants can complete the JoSAA counselling registration 2021 from October 16 at the official website.

Steps to complete JoSAA counselling 2021 registration

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to complete the JoSAA registration.

Step 3: Enter all the details in the required fields.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling.

Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

JoSAA 2021 participating institutes

There are 114 participating institutes in JoSAA counselling 2021. These institutes include IITs, NITs, IITs GFTIs and other engineering colleges. Applicants who will be allotted seats in the counselling process have to pay the admission fee to confirm their admissions.

Participating institutes Number of institutes IITs 23 NITs 31 IIITs 26 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) 29 IIEST Shibpur 1

JoSAA 2021: Qualifying examination

Applicants can check the qualifying exams for JoSAA counselling 2022 participating institutions.

Qualifying Examination Admitting Institutes JEE (Advanced) 2021 IITs JEE (Main) 2021 B.E./B.Tech. NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs JEE (Main) 2021 B.Arch. JEE (Main) 2021 B.Planning

JoSAA registration 2021 – Important details

— To confirm admission after the JoSAA 2021 seat allotment result, applicants have to upload all the required documents in the candidate portal and pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode.

— Applicants must follow the JoSAA counselling schedule 2021 as released by exam conducting authority.

— Applicants can withdraw their allotted seat and exit from the counselling process of JoSAA 2021 from round 2 to 5.

— Details regarding the commencement of the academic session will be released later on the official website of respective institutes.