JoSAA 2020: Counselling process for admission to IIT, NITs begins today, check details

JoSAA 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling process for students applying for IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes from October 6. The candidates who have been successful at JEE Main, Advanced will be able to register at josaa.nic.in.

After registering, candidates can apply for the institute and branch of their choice. There is no limitation on a number of courses one can apply for. Meanwhile, the registration process for AAT started today, and the candidates can apply till tomorrow. The mock seat allocation will be displayed on October 12.

A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of the academic programme. Once locked, a choice cannot be modified. Candidates who do not fill-in choices within the specified time window will not be able to seek admission for this academic year.

The first allocation list will be released on October 17, and the candidates can accept seats through ‘online reporting’. This includes fee payment document upload and response by candidates to queries if any. Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held.

The candidates must pay acceptance fee and upload all required documents to accept the allotted seat. A candidate who secures a seat can withdraw from the seat allocation process any time. JoSAA will conduct two rounds of mock seat allotment which will be followed by the seven rounds of JEE Main counselling.

