JoSAA 2019: Seat matrix for IIT admissions, counselling released

JoSAA 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat matrix for the joint counselling to be conducted for students applying for IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Seats across 678 four-year and five-year programmes are available. Candidates can check the same at jossa.nic.in.

Advertising

The registration process is on. After registering, candidates can apply for the institute and branch of their choice. There is no limitation on a number of courses one can apply for. To qualify for the same, candidates need to clear Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains — excluding IITs, for IITs, one needs to qualify JEE Advanced.

Read| JOSAA 2019: IIT admission process begins, check registration, seat allotment schedule

The candidate registration and filling for the academic programme will end on June 25, 5 pm. A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of the academic programme. Once locked, a choice cannot be modified. Candidates who do not fill-in choices within the specified time window will not be able to seek admission for this academic year.

Video | What to do if scored less than 80%?

To be considered qualified in JEE Advanced, one needs to secure 10 per cent marks in each subject and 35 per cent aggregate score. There will be a total of seven rounds of counselling. The admissions are open for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs.