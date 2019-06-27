JoSAA 2019 seat allotment round 1 results released at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2019: The seat allotment result for the round 1 has been released on the official website josaa.nic.in. The last day to fill in choice for admission to any academic programme based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main as well as Advanced 2019 – was June 25 (Tuesday).

The second round will be held on July 3 followed by third on July 6. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 will organise a total of seven seat allocation rounds. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23; while for IITs the same will end on July 19.

Those who get their choice of admission in an allocation round will have to book their seat by getting their documents verified and paying fee from June 28 to July 2. A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of the academic program. A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of the academic program.

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs.

Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains can seek admission to all the colleges except IITs. For IITs, one has to clear JEE Advanced. Meanwhile, for those who could not clear the entrance exam, there still are several options. Read here