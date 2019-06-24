JoSAA 2019: Last date to apply for admission at IITs, NITs based on JEE Main, JEE Advanced score

JoSAA 2019: The last date to fill in choice for admission to any academic programme based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main as well as Advanced 2019 – is June 25 (Tuesday). The application process will be closed at 5 pm. Interested candidates need to apply at josaa.nic.in, before the deadline. Meanwhile, the mock seat allocation round w will be displayed today – June 24 (Monday) at the website.

The final seat allocation rounds will begin from June 27 (Thursday). The second round will be held on July 3 followed by third on July 6. A total of seven seat allocation rounds. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23; while for IITs the same will end on July 19.

JoSAA 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Josaa 2019 candidates registration and choice filling’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using JEE Main/Advanced application number

Step 5: Fill form, select colleges

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates will get only one chance to lock a seat and after being locked there is no provision to modify the choice. Also, without filling-in choices, candidates will not be considered for counselling.

Those who get their choice of admission in an allocation round will have to book their seat by getting their documents verified and paying fee.

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs. Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains can seek admission to all the colleges except IITs. For IITs, one has to clear JEE Advanced. Meanwhile, for those who could not clear the entrance exam, there still are several options. Read here