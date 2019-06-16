JOSAA 2019: IIT admission process begins, check registration, seat allotment schedule

JOSAA 2019: The candidates who have cleared the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) advanced 2019 will have to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at the official website, josaa.nic.in. The JoSSA is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. The registration process for which began today – June 16 (Sunday). Registrations for those who have applied for AAT (architecture aptitude test) will begin from June 21, 2019.

All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2019 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT while those who qualified for JEE Advanced are eligible for seat allocation in all participating institutes including IITs.

The mock seat allotment can be filled by candidates from June 22 from 10 am to 5 pm. The second round of seat allocation will be filled-in by candidates as on June 23, as per the official schedule. The candidate registration and filling for the academic programme will end on June 25, 5 pm.

Candidates who do not fill-in choices within the specified time window will not be able to seek admission for this academic year. Only after registration will the counselling begin. After counselling, one has to pay fee and get documents verified to confirm admission.

JOSAA 2019: seat allotment schedule

The seat allotment rounds will be conducted on June 27, July 3 and July 6. The respective document verification rounds will be held on – June 28 to July 2 for round I, July 4 to July 5 for round II, July 7 to July 8 for round III.

There will be a total of seven rounds of counselling. The round IV will be held on July 9 and seat allocation for round V and VI will be held on July 12 and July 15 respectively. For NITs, the seventh round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23; while for IITs the same will end on July 19.