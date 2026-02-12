Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan bill

The JPC is expected to invite suggestions from state governments, academic bodies, and other stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) headed by BJP MP D Purandeswari has been formed to scrutinise the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, which seeks to establish a unified regulator for higher education. The 31-member panel, comprising MPs from both Houses, will review the provisions of the legislation before submitting its report, according to a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Tuesday.

Introduced during the Winter session, the VBSA Bill aims to overhaul the regulatory framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It proposes replacing multiple existing regulators with a single overarching body, while separating accreditation, funding, and standard-setting functions.