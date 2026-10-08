Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registrations begin; check exam dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the upcoming Joint CSIR UGC NET for the December 2026 session. Candidates can register for the exam online through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by filling in the required details.
According to the official schedule released on October 7, the last date for candidates to submit their CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application form along with fee payment is announced as November 5, up to 11:50 pm.
CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Exam dates and subjects
The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 will be conducted by NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 19, 22 and 27 in two shifts at various exam centres across the country. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and conclude by 6 pm.
The examination will be held for 180 minutes, or three hours, for five subjects, namely Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences and Biotechnology, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
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As stated by NTA in its recent notice, the medium of the question paper will be Hindi and English.
Late application and form correction window
For candidates who miss out on the last date, a late application window will be activated from November 6 to November 9, allowing them to submit the application form by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The deadline for payment of the examination fee through the late application window is November 9, up to 11:50 pm.
NTA will also provide candidates with an opportunity to make corrections to the application form from November 10 to November 12, up to 11:50 pm.
The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), position of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.
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The details regarding the city intimation slip and admit card release date will be announced in due course on the official website, as mentioned in the notice. Candidates applying for the exam are required to regularly visit the above-mentioned portal to receive latest updates.