Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registrations begin; check exam dates here

Candidates can apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 in online mode through csirnet.nta.nic.in (Photo: AI generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the upcoming Joint CSIR UGC NET for the December 2026 session. Candidates can register for the exam online through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by filling in the required details.

According to the official schedule released on October 7, the last date for candidates to submit their CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application form along with fee payment is announced as November 5, up to 11:50 pm.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Exam dates and subjects

The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 will be conducted by NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 19, 22 and 27 in two shifts at various exam centres across the country. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and conclude by 6 pm.