Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 final answer key out, 3 questions dropped

For questions with more than one correct answer, marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ representative)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 30, released the final answer keys for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. In the CSIR UGC NET final answer key, as many as three questions are dropped. One question from the chemical sciences paper and two from life sciences paper have been dropped.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was held on December 18 for 2,12,552 candidates. NTA had released the provisional answer keys of Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on December 30 and provisioned the candidates an option to raise grievances against the answer key. The final answer key released now has been issued after considering the grievances.

CSIR-UGC NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the answer link given on the homepage
Step 3: Download and save the answer key.

For questions with more than one correct answer, marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.

Negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable as per subject wise scheme of the exam, NTA said, adding that if a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question.

There will be no separate cut-off for Part A, B and C. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for drawing of merit list. There is a minimum bench mark of 33 per cent for General, EWS and OBC category and 25 per cent in respect of SC/ ST and PwD/ PwBD categories for both fellowship and Assistant Professor.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement