Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 final answer key out, 3 questions dropped

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 30, released the final answer keys for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. In the CSIR UGC NET final answer key, as many as three questions are dropped. One question from the chemical sciences paper and two from life sciences paper have been dropped.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was held on December 18 for 2,12,552 candidates. NTA had released the provisional answer keys of Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on December 30 and provisioned the candidates an option to raise grievances against the answer key. The final answer key released now has been issued after considering the grievances.