Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 final answer key out, 3 questions dropped

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 30, released the final answer keys for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the final answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. In the CSIR UGC NET final answer key, as many as three questions are dropped. One question from the chemical sciences paper and two from life sciences paper have been dropped.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was held on December 18 for 2,12,552 candidates. NTA had released the provisional answer keys of Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on December 30 and provisioned the candidates an option to raise grievances against the answer key. The final answer key released now has been issued after considering the grievances.
Step 1: Visit the official website— csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the answer link given on the homepage
Step 3: Download and save the answer key.
For questions with more than one correct answer, marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have marked any one of the correct options.
Negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable as per subject wise scheme of the exam, NTA said, adding that if a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question.
There will be no separate cut-off for Part A, B and C. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for drawing of merit list. There is a minimum bench mark of 33 per cent for General, EWS and OBC category and 25 per cent in respect of SC/ ST and PwD/ PwBD categories for both fellowship and Assistant Professor.
