JNVU results 2019 declared: How to check marks online?

JNV result 2019: Result for the annual exams conducted UG, PG, previous year and semester-based courses have been declared at jnvu.co.in. In case a student faces any issue, they can connect with the officials through the helpline number 7610874976 or connect via email at jnvucare@gmail.com

JNVU results 2019: The Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur has declared the results for annual and semester exams at its official website, jnvu.co.in. In case a student faces any issue, they can connect with the officials through the helpline number 7610874976 or connect via email at jnvucare@gmail.com.

Result for MA final year, MCom business administration previous year, MCom accounting final year, MA previous year, BA final year, BSc Home science, BSc final year, LLB, BCom (hons) in the UG and PG annual exam category, as well as several semester exam results, have been declared.

JNVU results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jnvu.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions/exam/result’
Step 3: Click on the student portal
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear

Meanwhile, not only the admissions to the varsity are open but the forms for regular, ex and private exams are also available.

About JNVU

Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as the University of Jodhpur was established in 1962.

