JNVU BA 2nd year results declared, how to check via website

JNVU BA 2nd year result 2019: The Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur has declared the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA 2nd year examinations). The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website jnvuiums.in.
Earlier, the varsity released the result for MA final year, MCom business administration previous year, MCom accounting final year, MA previous year, BA final year, BSc Home science, BSc final year, LLB, BCom (hons) in the UG and PG annual exam category, as well as several semester exam results.
JNVU results 2019: How to check via website
Step 1: Visit the official website, jnvuiums.in
Step 2: Click on the result ‘BA 2nd year’ examination
Step 3: Click on the student portal
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, not only the admissions to the varsity are open but the forms for regular, ex and private exams are also available.
About JNVU
Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as the University of Jodhpur was established in 1962.