JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test postponed 

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has decided to defer the selection test for class 6 admissions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This is the third time that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) has been rescheduled. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 15 but now it has been deferred until further notice. The applicants will be notified about the exam date at least 15 days prior to the exam.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class 6 for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on May 15 in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test,” read the notification on the official NVS website.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The two-hour-long test has three sections – Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. Students have to answer a total of 80 objective type questions that carry 100 marks.

In the first phase of JNVST, over 30 lakh students had registered. The JNVST was conducted for admission in 48,000 seats. There are around 626 JNVs all over the country.