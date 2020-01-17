JNVST Navodaya class 9 admission admit card 2020 released: Steps to download, exam pattern

JNVST Navodaya class 9 admit card out at navodaya.gov.in. (Screengrab) JNVST Navodaya class 9 admit card out at navodaya.gov.in. (Screengrab)

JNVST class 9 admission admit card 2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has made the admit card or hall ticket link active. The entrance exam will be held for admission of students in class 9 of Navodaya Vidyalayas. The JNVST will be held on February 8 and candidates can download the hall ticket from the official websites — nvsadmissionsclassnine.in and navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). It will be of two-hour duration and will have three sections. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions, together constituting of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted offline and students will have to attempt the same on OMR sheets.

JNVST class 9 admission admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the dashboard, download

The selection test will consist of questions from the subjects of mathematics, general science, English and Hindi. The difficulty level of the test paper will be of class 8, as per the official notification.

The result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published on the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by speed post and SMS.

