Friday, July 08, 2022

JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Steps to check

JNVST Class 6 results 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now check JNVST Class 6 Selection Test results online by logging onto the exam portal - navodaya.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 1:06:10 pm
nvs admission, jnv class 6, nvs class 6 admissionNVS has released the result at navodaya.gov.in.(File Photo/Representational)

JNVST Class 6 results 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the results for Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 today – July 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the JNVST Class 6 can check their results online at the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 on April 30, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The NVS question paper included three sections with only objective-type questions. The JNVST question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on the Arithmetic section, and 20 questions on Language

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JNVST Class 6 result”.

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit.

Step 4: Your JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for more related details.

