JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Declared: Selection list issued on navodaya.gov.in

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 has been announced today, March 17, 2026, on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the selection list online, enabling candidates to check their qualifying status and proceed with the admission process into the residential school network. To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and date of birth.
The application process for JNVST Class 6 began on April 30, 2026, and concluded on August 27, 2026, while the admit cards were released on November 17, 2026. Alongside the online release, shortlisted candidates are also being notified via SMS and Speed Post.
To download the result, students should visit the official NVS website, click on “Latest @ NVS”, select “JNVST Class 6 Result 2026”, and then choose “View Individual Result.” After entering the required details, the screen will display the candidate’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status.
Students are advised to download and keep a printed copy for admission purposes. For admission verification, selected candidates must provide essential documents, including a birth certificate, residence certificate, rural area certificate (if applicable), caste certificate, disability certificate (if applicable), proof of studying in the same district for the past two years, passport-size photographs, and a transfer certificate from the previous school.