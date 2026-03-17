JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Declared: Selection list issued on navodaya.gov.in

To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and date of birth.. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representative Image)

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 has been announced today, March 17, 2026, on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the selection list online, enabling candidates to check their qualifying status and proceed with the admission process into the residential school network. To access their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and date of birth.

The application process for JNVST Class 6 began on April 30, 2026, and concluded on August 27, 2026, while the admit cards were released on November 17, 2026. Alongside the online release, shortlisted candidates are also being notified via SMS and Speed Post.