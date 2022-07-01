scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
JNVST Class 6 admission: Provisional select list likely on July 10

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the provisional list at navodaya.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 4:26:13 pm
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able check their results on the official website- navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will tentatively release the provisional list for the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) of Class 6 on July 10 . Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

The admission test for class 6 was held on April 30, 2022.  The format of the question paper consisted of 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on the Arithmetic section and 20 on Language.

“Tentative date to release the provisional select list of candidates for admission to Class-VI in JNVs through JNVST-2022 is 10th July 2022,” the official website reads.

JNVST Class 6 provisional list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2:Click on the JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 provisional list link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit. The list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the result and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for more updates and details regarding the cutoff and merit list. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducts new session admission each year. This year many students applied for the entrance examination to fill the vacant seats.

 

