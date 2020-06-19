scorecardresearch
Friday, June 19, 2020
JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check these websites, direct links to get results

JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE: The result is now available at the websites- nvshq.org, nvsadmissionsclassnine.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2020 1:20:13 pm
JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the result for the Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to classes 6 and 9 on Friday, June 19. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet mentioned that the merit list of the candidates will be released today.

“Happy to share that select list of candidates for admission to Class VI in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 will be declared on 19th June 2020. Stay tuned,” HRD minister tweeted.

The examination for class 6 of summer bound JNVs was held on January 11, and the Class 9 examination on February 8. Once released, the results will be available at the websites- nvshq.org, nvsadmissionsclassnine.in, and navodaya.gov.in.

The students appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, a pop-up will crop up. Click on ‘provisional select list..’ You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the region you applied from. A PDF will open, check the name.

Live Blog

JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result declared, check direct link 

13:18 (IST)19 Jun 2020
How many students appeared for entrance exam

Over 30 lakh students appeared in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) class 6 selection test that was conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Of the total 30,46,506 candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam, 46.19 per cent are female students.

12:54 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Check result for class 9

The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test for admission to class 9 can check result by entering their roll number and date of birth 

12:53 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Check result for class 6

The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test for admission to class 6 can check result by entering their roll number and date of birth 

12:50 (IST)19 Jun 2020
JNVST Class 6, 9 merit list released

The result of the Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to classes 6 and 9 was released on Friday, June 19. The results are available at the website- cbseit.in

JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE: Those who are selected will have to appear for document verification. It is likely that document verification will be held digitally, however, there is no official confirmation.

Navodayas are residential schools under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Those who are enrolled have to pay Rs 600 per month for books and uniforms as the rest of the charges are not applied.

