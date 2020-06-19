JNVST Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check these websites, direct links to get results

JNV Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE: Check result at nvshq.org, nvsadmissionsclassnine.in. Representational image/ file JNV Class 6, 9 entrance exam result 2020 LIVE: Check result at nvshq.org, nvsadmissionsclassnine.in. Representational image/ file

JNVST Class 6, 9 Result 2020 Live Updates: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the result for the Jawahar Navodyala Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to classes 6 and 9 on Friday, June 19. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet mentioned that the merit list of the candidates will be released today.

“Happy to share that select list of candidates for admission to Class VI in summer bound areas and lateral entry for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2020-21 will be declared on 19th June 2020. Stay tuned,” HRD minister tweeted.

The examination for class 6 of summer bound JNVs was held on January 11, and the Class 9 examination on February 8. Once released, the results will be available at the websites- navodaya.gov.in, cbseit.in

The students appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, a pop-up will crop up. Click on ‘provisional select list..’ You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the region you applied from. A PDF will open, check the name.