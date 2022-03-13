JNVST admit cards for class 9 test released: Check how to download

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released admit cards for he Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2022) Class 9 admission. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NVS website — navodaya.gov.in.

Selection test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, April 9 2022 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be held for 1.5 hours in English/Hindi, and students will have to register their answers in an OMR sheet.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official NVS website — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Please Click Here. for downloading the admit card for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test – 2022’

Step 3: Login through your registered username and password. Enter the captcha and click on ‘login’.

Step 4: The JNVST Class 9 admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by Speed post and SMS.

JNVs are co-educational, residential schools, fully financed by Government of India and run by an autonomous organisation, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Ministry of Education. Though admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas is at Class VI level, in order to optimally utilise infrastructure facilities available, vacant seats at Class IX level are filled through an All India level Admission Test. While education in the schools is free including board and lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected from the students of Classes IX to XII only towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.