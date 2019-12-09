JNVST admit cards 2019 for class 6 released, download now

JNVST admit cards 2019: The students will be able to download the hall tickets using their registration number and password. (Representational Image) The students will be able to download the hall tickets using their registration number and password. (Representational Image)

JNVST admit cards 2019: The Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit cards for the JNVST 2020 examination. The students who will appear for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website – navodaya.gov.in. They will be able to download the hall tickets using their registration number and password.

The admissions in JNVs are made through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for classes VI. The JNVST 2020 examination will be conducted in two phases-January 11, 2020 and April 11, 2020.

The selection test will be conducted from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will consist of 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

JNVST admit cards 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Admission Notifications’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Click here to register for class VI JNVST 2020-21’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 5: Enter the details asked like registration number and password and click on submit.

Step 6: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit cards and keep them safe for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the selection test without proper admit card. The result of JNV Selection Test 2020 for phase 1 exam is expected to be announced by March 2020.

