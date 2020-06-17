JNVST admissions 2020: Result for class 6, 9 entrance exams for Navodaya Vidyalyas on this date

JNVST admissions 2020: Entrance exam results for class 6 and 9 at navodaya.gov.in (Representational image) JNVST admissions 2020: Entrance exam results for class 6 and 9 at navodaya.gov.in (Representational image)

JNVST admissions 2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will release the result for the Jawahar Bavodyala Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to classes 6 and 9 on June 19, Friday, the minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) informed through a tweet. Over 30 lakh students appeared for the selection test for the class 6 admissions in April. The result was to be announced in May, however, was delayed due to the coronavirus.

The result for both class 6 and 9 entrance exams will be available at the official website, nvshq.org, nvsadmissionsclassnine.in, and navodaya.gov.in. A list of cut-off and shortlisted candidates will be released. Those who are selected will have to appear for document verification. It is likely that document verification will be held digitally, however, there is no official confirmation.

JNVST admissions 2020: Documents needed

Marks obtained in previous class

Marks obtained in the entrance exam

Reserved category certificate if any

Resident certificate

Education qualification documents

JNVST admit card

Govt identity proof

JNVST result 2020: How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a pop-up will crop up. Click on ‘provisional select list..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the region you applied from

Step 5: A PDF will open, check the name

Navodayas are residential schools under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Those who are enrolled only have to pay Rs 600 per month for books and uniforms as the rest of the charges are not applied. Last year, of 4,451 JNV students who appeared for JEE Advanced, 966 students have passed it. JEE Advanced is an entrance exam for admission to IITs.

