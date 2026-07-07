JNVST 2027: Navodaya registration for Class 6 begins; check eligibility criteria

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the admission process for Class 6 through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027. Eligible students studying in Class 5 during the 2026-27 academic session can apply online through the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs.
The last date to submit applications is July 31, 2026, while the entrance examination will be held on November 28, 2026. The admission process is likely to conclude by August 31, 2027.
To be eligible, candidates must be studying in Class 5 in the 2026-27 academic session at a recognised school and should have completed Classes 3, 4 and 5 from recognised institutions.
Applicants must be bona fide residents of the district where admission is sought and should have been born between May 1, 2015, and July 31, 2017 (both dates inclusive). Students who have already passed or repeated Class 5 are not eligible.
Candidates should note that they can appear for JNVST only once. NVS has also retained the district-specific admission policy. Students can apply only for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located in their district of residence. However, if they study in a neighbouring district, the school must be situated within a radial distance of 10 km from their residence. Applications submitted for the wrong district will be rejected even after provisional selection.
The entrance examination will be conducted in OMR-based mode and will consist of 80 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The paper will include 20 questions each from Mental Ability, Environmental Studies (EVS), Arithmetic, and Language, with the Mental Ability and EVS sections together carrying 50 marks. Each correct answer will fetch 1.25 marks, and there will be no negative marking.
The test will be held over two hours, with candidates required to secure the prescribed minimum of 14 marks in Mental Ability and EVS and 7 marks in other sections.
As per the reservation policy, at least 75 per cent of seats in every district will be filled by candidates from rural areas, while the remaining seats will be allotted on merit from both rural and urban applicants. Reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) will be provided in accordance with Government rules. A minimum one-third reservation will also be given to girls and candidates with disabilities.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website and download the prospectus.