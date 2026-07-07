JNVST 2027: Navodaya registration for Class 6 begins; check eligibility criteria

The last date to submit applications is July 31, 2026, while the entrance examination will be held on November 28, 2026.(Representative Image/AI)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the admission process for Class 6 through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027. Eligible students studying in Class 5 during the 2026-27 academic session can apply online through the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs.

The last date to submit applications is July 31, 2026, while the entrance examination will be held on November 28, 2026. The admission process is likely to conclude by August 31, 2027.

JNVST 2027: Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates must be studying in Class 5 in the 2026-27 academic session at a recognised school and should have completed Classes 3, 4 and 5 from recognised institutions.

Applicants must be bona fide residents of the district where admission is sought and should have been born between May 1, 2015, and July 31, 2017 (both dates inclusive). Students who have already passed or repeated Class 5 are not eligible.