JNVST 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test registration deadline extended 

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 would be conducted in the month of April 2022 and the last date to apply for the exam has been extended to December 15 by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can apply by visiting the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was November 30, 2021. The last date to apply has been extended for administrative reasons. The selection test for Class 6 JNVST will be held in one phase.

JNV admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nvsadmissionsclassix.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘Submit online application form for class 6 JNVST2022

Step 3: Fill the form, upload the documents

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Submit, take a printout of the form

To apply for the examination, the candidate must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013, to apply for the exam along with he/she must be studying in class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a government/government-aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

The selection will be based on the scores secured by candidates in the examination, which will carry 100 marks. The duration of the test will be 1 hour, the questions will be based on the objective type, and there will be three sections. The questions would include mental ability, arithmetic, and language tests.