JNVST 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card released

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 admissions. Students can download the admit card from the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2022 for class 6 will be conducted on April 30. The selection test for Class 6 JNVST will be held in one phase. The admit cards for candidates in Nainital have not been released yet. As per the official website, the hall tickets for the district will be released shortly.

JNVST 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and download admit card

The selection will be based on the scores secured by candidates in the examination, which will carry 100 marks. The duration of the test will be 1 hour, the questions will be based on the objective type, and there will be three sections. The questions would include mental ability, arithmetic, and language tests.